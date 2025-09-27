Pacers GM Sends Clear Message on 2025-26 Season
The Indiana Pacers are expected to take a gap year by many experts around the league. Without Tyrese Haliburton, not many people expect the Pacers to be a contender.
A year after making the NBA Finals, the team is expected to miss the playoffs. Pundits believe it's best for the organization if they take a gap year and try to get a high draft position.
That's not how the Pacers view it internally. They have their sights set on another strong season, and Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan is making sure that everyone knows that.
Pacers' GM Chad Buchanan Lets Everyone Know What Expectations Are For The Team
Speaking ahead of training camp starting, Buchanan let everyone know that the Pacers are not interested in conceding this year in any way.
"We're not looking at this as a year to just try and get through. I mean, we'd never wish away a season...And I think this team has shown that they come together when people kind of doubt them...I wouldn't put a limit on anything this year."
The Pacers still have a lot of the main pieces from last year's team, so they feel as though they can still make the playoffs and make some noise once they get there.
In order to do that, they need to have some guys step into roles that they are not familiar with and thrive. That doesn't mean they can't do it, though. The Pacers still have a lot of really good players.
The Pacers Still Think They Can Make a Deep Run
None of the Pacers players believe that they will take a large step back this season. They all believe that they will take a little more in order to make up from the lost production of Tyrese Haliburton.
Replacing Myles Turner isn't as big of a deal for them, especially with how poorly he played in the NBA Finals. They believe one of the four centers they have on the roster will help replace Turner.
Indiana is very good because of their depth. They will need to rely on that depth even more this season without their best player available for the entire day.
