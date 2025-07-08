Pacers Guard Appears to Take Massive Shot at Myles Turner
The Indiana Pacers have experienced a whirlwind stretch over the past month.
They made their second-ever NBA Finals appearance but came up short in seven games to the Oklahoma City Thunder. On top of that, they lost their star guard Tyrese Haliburton due to a torn Achilles in the final game of the season.
However, the losses do not stop there.
The free agency period kicked off last week, and all signs had pointed to the Pacers retaining their longest-tenured player, center Myles Turner.
However, one thing led to another and poof, Turner is no longer a Pacer. Instead, he signed with the Pacers biggest rival, the Milwaukee Bucks, to a four-year contract worth over $108 million.
For the first time in his professional career, Turner will play for a new team. The 29-year-old will have a new home, and it appears that many aren't happy with his decision, including Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin.
Mathurin may have taken a subtle jab at Turner with his latest Instagram post. He shared a photo of himself throwing down a dunk over Turner, which many are viewing as a not-so-subtle message.
Most expected the Pacers to bring Turner back on a new deal. President of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard even indicated Indiana was ready to go over the luxury tax for the first time in years. However, Haliburton’s injury seemingly shifted the team’s direction, ultimately changing the course of their offseason plans.
Instead, Turner is now with the Pacers' biggest rival, and Indiana will do all it can to pivot, and they have.
The Pacers recently traded for center Jay Huff from the Memphis Grizzlies. The Pacers will be Huff's fourth NBA team after spending time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and the Grizzlies.
Turner was stellar for the Pacers in his tenure. In his 10-year career, he averaged 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from deep in 642 games and 28.7 minutes of action.
Mathurin and Turner were teammates for the past three seasons. Both are original draft lottery picks by the Pacers.
