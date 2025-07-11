Pacers Guard Calls Myles Turner Exit 'Shocking'
It's pretty clear that the Indiana Pacers were surprised to watch Myles Turner walk to Milwaukee. They were caught off guard that the Bucks were able to open up that much cap space to sign him.
Turner decided to leave the only place he'd ever played NBA basketball and sign a four-year deal with the Bucks. Now, he will play for the team that the Pacers hate the most.
Turner finally released a statement on Thursday talking about his departure. For the first time, fans also got to hear from one of his former teammates about the move.
Andrew Nembhard was asked about his reaction to Turner leaving. He gave an honest answer when he was asked about it during a Summer League broadcast on Thursday.
“It was a little shocking when it first happened. Obviously, I loved my time with Myles. It was great being his teammate. He’s done a lot for me, being one of the vets. Excited to see his success over there.”
Nembhard has a sentiment that a lot of other Pacers players have; they loved playing with Turner. Turner was the veteran guy that they all loved playing with and growing with.
The Pacers will now have to find a new center that will roam the floor with Nembhard as he shifts into the starting point guard role next season with Tyrese Haliburton out for the year.
Nembhard is going to have to find a new partner to run the pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop with. That will likely be either Isaiah Jackson or Jay Huff when the season starts.
Turner is moving from a team that was just two quarters away from winning a championship to a team that is desperate to hold onto its star player. He's taking a chance on himself in what could quickly be a much worse situation.
Indiana is going to figure out a way to pivot to keep itself competitive, although it won't be in title contention until Haliburton returns from his torn Achilles.
Nembhard gets an increased role in the offense and will get to do that with a new partner in the middle of the floor.
