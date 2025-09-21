Pacers Guard Sends Message to Team's Biggest Doubters
The Indiana Pacers have played better in the last few years when everyone has doubted them. As a small market team, they have never been looked at as a contender to make deep playoff runs.
That's exactly what they did in each of the last two seasons. The Pacers surprised everyone by making the Eastern Conference Finals and the NBA Finals in consecutive seasons.
Now that Tyrese Haliburton will miss the entire season, those around the league are doubting Indiana again. One guard loves that they keep being considered underdogs.
Pacers Guard Andrew Nembhard Has a Strong Message for the Doubters
Andrew Nembhard will shift over to the point guard duties this season with Haliburton on the shelf. He had a strong message for those who dare to doubt the team again this season.
"I think we're the team in the league that everybody underestimates consistently...does it matter? No," Nembhard asserted on the "Hello And Welcome" podcast.
Nembhard has a chip on his shoulder that goes back to when he was drafted. He was a second-round pick by Indiana back in the 2022 NBA Draft. A lot of teams passed him up.
Nembhard has turned himself into one of the best defensive guards in the league. He has also become a clutch playoff performer, showing out in each of the last two postseasons.
He will now be tasked with running the Pacers' offense next season. He will have to increase his scoring and playmaking abilities if the team is going to make another deep run.
Andrew Nembhard will take a leadership role with the Pacers this year
With Nembhard being the starting point guard this year, he will be taking a bigger leadership role. He is someone that the rest of the team will need to follow. His effort is always very high.
Nembhard will be the one in charge of making sure that everyone is getting in the right spots on offense. He's the one who will still be guarding the best perimeter player every game.
Those two points mean that a lot of the other players will be looking to him for some guidance. This is a year in which he could grow up quickly.
Last year, Nembhard averaged ten points, 3.3 rebounds, and five assists per game.
