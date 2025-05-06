Pacers Have Massive Advantage in Postseason They Didn't Have Last Year
The Indiana Pacers started their second-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers on a strong note. They captured a mightily important Game 1 against Cleveland on the road and now have a chance to take a commanding 2-0 lead before they packed up and headed back to their rowdy crowd for Games 3 and 4.
The Pacers have proven to be a force to be reckoned with due to their dominant play on both sides of the ball and being one of the deepest teams in the league. Indiana has proven to be a threat to potentially win the title this season.
If they haven't caught the attention of many, they will soon, as they have proven to be a contender due to their ability to close out clutch games all season long.
Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star noted how the Pacers have dominated in the clutch this season, especially in the playoffs.
"They were 24-14 this season in games the NBA defines as "clutch" — games that are within five points at any point in the final five minutes — with only the Cavaliers, Rockets and Warriors amassing more wins. So far in these playoffs, they're 3-0 in such scenarios," wrote Dopirak.
The Pacers' record in the clutch is far better than last season, in which they saw a 2-7 record in road playoff games in the clutch.
"Last season, they had to play Game 1 on the road in all three series, but they never won and ended up 2-7 in playoff road games...They are 2-1 in the road so far in this year's playoffs," Dopirak wrote.
The Pacers' latest game in the clutch proved to be the case. With 7:05 left in Game 1, the Pacers were down one point, 102-101. From that moment on, the Pacers turned up the energy on defense and allowed only 10 points the rest of the way, while the Pacers recorded 20 points in that span.
It was an impressive outing, especially on the outing. The Pacers will look to carry that momentum in Game 2 and upset the Cavaliers, who are the heavy favorites
