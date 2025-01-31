Pacers Have Reportedly Discussed Crucial Forward in Trade Talks
The Indiana Pacers are expected to be active ahead of the upcoming NBA trade deadline as they look to improve the roster. After a slow start to the season, the Pacers have bounced back to be one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference.
With this, it has the Pacers front office thinking that another addition could truly help put them over the top in the East. The team has been linked to multiple players ahead of the trade deadline but it would likely result in them moving a crucial piece to the rotation.
According to NBA insider Fred Katz of The Athletic, the Pacers have held trade talks with opposing teams about forward Obi Toppin.
“They have discussed Obi Toppin, who makes $14 million next season, with other teams leading into the deadline, though there hasn’t been much traction in those conversations, according to league sources. But sending someone like Toppin into another team’s cap space during the offseason just to unload his salary could cost the Pacers a draft pick, whereas if they did a deal today, they could receive back an expiring salary and maybe wouldn’t have to part with an additional asset.”
Trading Toppin would allow the Pacers to bring in a decent player but Toppin has built nice chemistry within this unit. The veteran has been much better on the defensive end of the floor this season and it has given Indiana a nice boost.
If they were to trade Toppin, it would allow them to potentially open up some cap space for the summer. Indiana has been rumored to want to retain center Myles Turner this summer but his price tag could be too high.
This type of move would help negate all that and keep Turner around for the long haul. It remains to be seen what Indiana will do here but the Pacers front office seems to be active as we get closer to the trade deadline expiring.
