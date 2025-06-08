Pacers Have Shocking Advantage Over Thunder in NBA Finals
The Indiana Pacers are ahead in the NBA Finals 1-0 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, stealing the first game and establishing an early advantage in a specific category.
Pacers, throughout the first game, struggled against the Thunder defense, committing several turnovers and lacking consistent answers for the problems posed by the defense.
Still, through consistent effort, the team hit enough shots to stay in the game and defended well in their own right.
With a late run in the fourth quarter and high-leverage shot-making, the Pacers managed to win the game.
Zach Osterman, Pacers insider for the Indianapolis Star, noted that the Pacers' 3-point shooting was one of the factors catalyzing the team's success in the NBA Finals.
"Indiana entered these Finals the only team in the league shooting better than 40% from behind the arc. It has been the Pacers’ great equalizer, with Rick Carlisle directing from the sideline and Haliburton pulling the strings," Osterman wrote in a story for the IndyStar.
"The offense that ground to a calamitous halt in the first half flowed as freely and fluidly in the fourth quarter as it has throughout the playoffs."
The Pacers shot 46.2% from three, nearly 10% more than the Thunder.
It is possible for the Pacers to replicate this kind of shooting. The Thunder are inclined to give up quality outside shots in order to have more effective interior defense and create turnover opportunities.
Even though the Thunder defense is historically efficient, the Pacers can take advantage of this flaw. Luckily for Indiana, Tyrese Haliburton thrives at taking what the defense gives him.
His playmaking ability should give players on the perimeter good attempts at making outside shots, though it will come down to whether or not players can keep hitting shots at this current clip.
While there are a ton of other factors that could sway the series, the Pacers' chances just might come down to the 3-point line.
