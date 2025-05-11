Pacers Have to Figure Out Massive Disadvantage vs Cavaliers
The Indiana Pacers have struggled to contain Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell in the series, and it may cost them if he continues to light up their defense.
Mitchell is one of the league's best scorers, seemingly able to create his own shot at will by breaking down switches or using his dribbling skills to generate space.
The Pacers have struggled to manage Mitchell's explosiveness, finding it difficult to defend against the pick-and-roll, as their guards cannot stay in front of the All-Star guard.
In the first three games of the series, Donovan Mitchell has scored 33, 48, and 43 points, effectively shouldering the offensive load despite injuries to the Cavaliers' starters.
There will be a game or two when Mitchell is feeling it from the 3-point line, and he could carry the Cavs to a win himself if the defense does not try to disrupt his rhythm.
So far in the series, Mitchell has not shot well from three, but that will likely change quickly, meaning the Pacers need to get the ball out of his hands at all costs.
Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, and DeAndre Hunter missed the first two games of the series due to injuries, placing a considerable burden on Mitchell to generate offense.
In Game 2, his 48-point performance was almost enough for the Cavs to win; however, late-game execution issues and a clutch performance from Tyrese Haliburton ultimately cost Cleveland the victory.
It was no surprise that once the Cavs' injured list shrank, they won their first game of the season, as Mitchell no longer had to shoulder such an intense load, and he had Garland to set him up on offense.
Moving forward, head coach Rick Carlisle must make adjustments to contain Mitchell, ensuring he cannot get started and placing the onus on the other players to make the difference.
When Myles Turner is defending Mitchell one-on-one, there should be a plan to avoid that match-up.
Andrew Nembhard or Ben Sheppard must cover him on the ball.
At the same time, potential double teams can be initiated from players on the wing, such as Jarace Walker or Bennedict Mathurin, who are agile and possess the length to challenge Mitchell effectively.
There can also be more coordinated double teams from the Pacers, forcing the ball out of Mitchell's hands and rotating around the court.
No matter what adjustment Carlisle decides to make, the team will need to show intensity and commitment to stopping Mitchell, or the momentum of the series could shift back to Cleveland.
