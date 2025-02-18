Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Offers Major Injury Update on Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle has provided a massive update on the injury status of center Myles Turner. Carlisle said that Turner has been good since the weekend and should be all set to take the court in their first game post-All-Star break.
Pacers insider Dustin Dopirak reported the news on social media.
This is great news for the Pacers as they will be getting Turner back into the mix. Indiana will be taking on the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday and they could use his services. Thomas Bryant has been starting for Turner while he's been out.
Memphis has a solid frontcourt with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey so having Turner around could make a big difference. Turner is the lifeblood of the Pacers and his presence on the court will pay massive dividends to their overall success.
For the season, the big man has averaged 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game. Turner has missed the past three games due to an injury that he suffered before the All-Star break.
Indiana enters the first game post-All-Star break with the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers hold a record of 30-23 for the season and have won six of their past 10 games overall.
The Pacers feel very confident in themselves this year and feel as if they can go on another big playoff run. Indiana reached the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago and they will be looking to duplicate that success.
With Turner now back healthy, the Pacers can begin their run to solidify themselves among the elite teams in the Eastern Conference. After their matchup with the Grizzlies, the Pacers will be welcoming the Los Angeles Clippers to town for a rematch of a game that took place a few weeks back.
