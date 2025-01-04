Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Provides Major Injury Update on Aaron Nesmith
In this story:
Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith is making significant progress as he recovers from his ankle injury.
On Saturday, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle told the media that Nesmith has been getting in some five-on-five work but will still need time to work on his conditioning.
Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Nesmith has not played in over two months due to a left ankle sprain.
This story will be updated...
Published