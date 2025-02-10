Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Provides Massive Injury Update on Myles Turner
The Indiana Pacers have been without starting center Myles Turner over the past few games and they have missed him. Turner suffered a head injury earlier in the week and the team hasn't seen the same performance without him in the lineup.
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle provided a big update on the status of Turner, saying that he is currently progressing forward.
"He's progressing," Carlisle said after practice. "He did some things today. He did some parts of practice with the team. The best way to characterize this is that he's been improving each day. We're not in a position to rule him out for tomorrow or Wednesday."
Carlisle even said that Turner could return to the court as early as Tuesday or Wednesday. Today is an off day for the Pacers, giving Turner more rest before his return.
When Turner returns, it will be a massive return for the Pacers. Turner is one of the leaders of this team and they play much more efficiently when he is on the court.
For the season, Turner has averaged 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. Indiana is a very different team with him in the lineup due to his ability to control the game on both sides of the ball.
With Turner out of the lineup, Thomas Bryant has been the main center for the Pacers. Bryant has done okay in the absence of Turner, averaging 7.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this season.
Indiana also signed veteran center Alex Len to the team and he is expected to join once he clears waivers from his release. Len should join the team soon and help Indiana bolster the frontcourt for the remainder of the season.
Turner should be back soon and the Pacers are hopeful he can help them get back on track.
