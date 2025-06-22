All Pacers

Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Reacts to Thunder Parade Buses Before Game 7

Ricardo Klein

Jun 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle looks on during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder of game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers are a few hours away from playing in their first-ever Game 7 in the NBA Finals. The Pacers will look to capture their first title in franchise history, and all eyes will be on Indiana in a few hours. 

In the meantime, it seems the Oklahoma City Thunder have already started looking ahead. A video showing the team prepping parade buses quickly made the rounds online.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle caught wind of it and responded the only way he knows how — calmly but with clear intent — just hours before the most important game of his coaching career.

“That’s all I’m thinking about right now.”

This story will be updated…. 

