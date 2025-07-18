Pacers Head Coach Provides Major Injury Update on 2 Big Men
The Indiana Pacers had incredibly bad luck when it came to injuries this past season. They had three players tear their Achilles, including Tyrese Haliburton during Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
The Pacers lost two big men early in the year to that injury, losing both Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman just a few games into the year. They had to trade for Thomas Bryant in order to get a backup center.
With Myles Turner now in Milwaukee, the Pacers will have a new starting center for the first time in a decade. It could be one of those two guys coming off an Achilles tear.
More news: Pacers' Pascal Siakam Earns Incredible Award From State of Indiana
Rick Carlisle recently gave an update on how each of those centers is doing in their rehabs from those injuries. When asked if they were going to be ready for training camp, Carlisle wasn't sure.
"I don’t know for sure, but it certainly seems like they’re going to be in good shape."
Both should be ready to go for the start of the season, but Carlisle isn't going to commit to their status quite yet. He was also asked about what both guys can give to the Pacers next year.
"I just love how hard he’s worked through this whole rehab. He’s kept a very upbeat attitude, as has James Wiseman. Those guys have worked extremely hard with Jim Boylen like every day since they’ve been on the court. They’re putting the work in. So the hope is that they’ll be ready. It certainly looks like they will be."
More news: Pacers' Rick Carlisle Has 3-Word Response to Myles Turner Surprise Exit
The Pacers might end up having Jackson or Wiseman as the starting center next year, although it's much more likely that Jackson gets the call instead of Wiseman.
Indiana is going to need both of them to play well if the Pacers expect to get back to the playoffs and make some noise. They need someone who can protect the rim and be the fifth option on offense.
So far in his career, Jackson is averaging 7.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game. Wiseman is averaging 9.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game.
More news: Former Pacers All-Star Attempting NBA Comeback Says He Feels Better Than Ever
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.