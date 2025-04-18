Pacers Hold Shocking Advantage Over Bucks Entering Postseason
The Indiana Pacers are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and will face off with the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
While the team does have an advantage of being the higher seed, granting them home-court advantage, the Pacers also have other advantages over the Bucks in the series.
In an article from Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star, the Pacers have an advantage in practically every area, except at power forward and the bench.
With Damian Lillard out to start the series at least, the Pacers certainly have an advantage at point guard with star Tyrese Haliburton.
They also have a lineup advantage at shooting guard with Andrew Nembhard when compared to Taurean Prince.
Prince is more of a veteran 3-and-D wing to Nembhard like a typical role-playing shooting guard, but Nembhard is younger, and at his best, a great secondary ball-handler, excellent point-of-attack defender, and also solid supporting offensive player on the perimeter with his shooting and playmaking.
Nembhard was a big reason why the Pacers made it far in the playoffs last season.
The Pacers also have an advantage at small forward with Aaron Nesmith over Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma is the superior scorer, but Nesmith is arguably better in every other area, which is especially important for a role player.
Nesmith is a great defender, has been excellent from beyond the arc this season (43%), and brings lots of energy. Kuzma is basically the opposite player, bringing more size and scoring ability, but less proficiency in the typical skills of a role player.
At power forward, the Bucks have the clear advantage with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis missed last year’s meeting between the two teams, so it will be interesting to see how his presence changes things this year.
Pascal Siakam is great in his own right, but not near the caliber of Giannis. The matchup will be a fun one nonetheless.
Center is a push between Myles Turner and Brook Lopez, as both are very similar players, with Turner being a bit younger and more athletic, but Lopez being a bit older and more experienced.
Finally, the bench seems to be an advantage for the Bucks, given the number of shooters they have. Both teams have solid benches, but the Bucks have a slight advantage, especially with the way Bobby Portis has played since returning from suspension.
