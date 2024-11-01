Pacers Injury Report: 3 Pelicans Starters Ruled Out vs Indiana
The 2-3 Indiana Pacers will be squaring off against an ailing 2-3 New Orleans Pelicans squad on Friday night.
In addition to newly-acquired guard Dejounte Murray – who remains out indefinitely with a fractured left hand, suffered in the team's opening night game against the Chicago Bulls — New Orleans will be without its other starting guard, CJ McCollum, and starting forward/center Herb Jones for at least the next two weeks, per a Pelicans announcement on X.
Both McCollum and Jones sat out New Orleans' 104-89 blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. In that contest, Jose Alvarado and Jordan Hawksin drew the starting backcourt roles in place of McCollum and Murray, while veteran reserve Daniel Theis started at center for Jones.
This story will be updated...
More Pacers: Pascal Siakam Sends Direct Message to Pacers About Mentality Needed to Win