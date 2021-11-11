Publish date:
Pacers Injury Report For Game With Jazz
The Indiana Pacers have released their injury report for Thursday's game in Utah against the Jazz.
The Indiana Pacers are in Utah to face the Jazz for the fourth and final game of their road trip, and have released their injury report for the game.
The full report for Thursday's game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.
The Pacers are 4-8 and lost last their last game against the Nuggets in Denver on Wednesday night.
The Jazz are 8-3 on the new season.
