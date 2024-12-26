Pacers Injury Report: Indiana Could Be Down Star Against Powerhouse Thunder
The Indiana Pacers have won five games in a row as they head into their Thursday matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oklahoma City is the best team in the Western Conference and should give this Pacers team a run for their money.
It will be a good test for the Pacers as they try to keep the winning ways going strong. Indiana has overcome some early-season struggles but this game will tell a lot about just how far they have come.
However, it seems that Indiana could have to face the Thunder without one of their star players. Center Myles Turner is currently listed as questionable for this game while he deals with a right oblique contusion.
Additionally, the Pacers have listed Aaron Nesmith as out for this game once again. Guard Ben Shappard is no longer on the injury report either.
The Pacers have started to play some strong basketball so losing Turner for this game would be massive. His presence on the inside alone could make a big difference against a very talented Thunder squad.
Turner gives the Pacers a floor-spacing, defensive big man so his absence would be missed heavily. The Pacers are hoping that he can take the floor for this big game but they also won't risk anything with him just to win this contest.
If Turner can't go, others will need to step up in his absence. Thomas Bryant, who just came over to Indiana from the Miami Heat, would likely be given a larger role and he could make his presence with the team felt.
Oklahoma City has a size advantage against most teams that they go up against so Indiana will need to play a different style of game. Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam will need to put together strong games in this one if Indiana wants to pull the upset.
The Pacers enter this game with a record of 15-15 and are sitting in eighth place within the Eastern Conference standings. The Thunder hold a record of 23-5 for the year and are atop the West.
