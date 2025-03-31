Pacers Injury Report: Multiple Kings Players to Miss Indiana Showdown
On Monday night, the 43-31 Indiana Pacers prepare to host the 36-38 Sacramento Kings in a clash between postseason hopefuls.
Indiana has won seven of its last 10 games as it looks to secure the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. Given that the club is four games behind the 47-27 New York Knicks with just eight contests remaining in its regular season schedule, that's probable as high as it will climb.
Sacramento, meanwhile, has gone just 3-7 across its last 10 bouts, and is just 1.5 games better than the miserable 35-40 Phoenix Suns as it strives to remain the West's No. 10 seed, and thus a play-in tournament team.
But the Kings will be missing one critical role player and one exciting rookie heading into their clash.
Imaging has revealed that third-year Kings power forward Jake LaRavia, a midseason trade acquisition from the Memphis Grizzlies, incurred a bone contusion in his left thumb during the fourth quarter of a Tuesday defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
After stealing the ball from two-time All-Defensive Team Oklahoma City guard Alex Caruso and driving back beneath the bucket, the 6-foot-8 Wake Forest product took a hard fall into the stanchion, per Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento.
The Kings announced the news on Friday, as shared by James Ham of The Kings Beat.
Per Sacramento, LaRavia was set to be on reappraised seven-to-10 days from last Friday, meaning he'll definitely miss this Indiana clash and Wednesday's matchup against the lowly Washington Wizards. Whether he'll actually be able to play again upon being reappraised is anyone's guess. With just eight games remaining in the Kings' 2024-25 regular season, LaRavia has a limited runway to return at all.
Across 19 games off the bench for the Kings so far, the 23-year-old is logging averages of 6.1 points on .438/.385/.579 shooting splits, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.9 steals in 19.3 minutes per.
Sacramento seems likely to increase the minutes of deeper-bench reserves like Trey Lyles, Isaac Jones, and Doug McDermott in the wake of LaRavia's ailment.
Per the league's latest injury report, first-year Kings point guard Devin Carter has been ruled out with a with a right shoulder contusion.
In his 30 healthy games for Sacramento, the 6-foot-2 Providence product is averaging 3.8 points while slashing .388/.280/.595, plus 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.5 steals, across 9.9 minutes per.
