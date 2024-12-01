Pacers Injury Report: Starter Upgraded, Four Players Ruled Out vs Grizzlies
Ahead of the Indiana Pacers afternoon matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies later today, one normal starter could make his return to the team. Guard Andrew Nembhard has been upgraded to questionable for this game and could make his return to the court.
Nembhard is listed as questionable for this contest with left knee patellofemoral inflammation. His return to the court could be huge for Indiana and give this team a major boost in a crucial game.
For the year, Nembhard has averaged 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.
In addition to Nembhard, four other members of the Pacers landed on the injury report. Guard Ben Sheppard is out with a left oblique strain. Forward Aaron Nesmith is out with a left ankle sprain.
Center Isaiah Jackson remains out with a right Achilles tendon tear. And finally, center James Wiseman also remains out with a left Achilles tendon tear.
Indiana will look to put a better showing together in this game after dropping their last contest against the Detroit Pistons. It was a tough showing for the Pacers and one that the team wishes that they could have back.
The Pacers hold a record of 9-11 for the season and have struggled to find any form of consistency from game to game. It's hurt them on the court and has been a frustrating way to start the new season.
The team has seen multiple injuries take place all over the roster. They have been down their two best perimeter defenders, causing their defense to fully fall out of place.
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle commented on the game and the struggles of Indiana this year.
"It's a different configuration for sure," Carlisle said. "...This is different. Their styles are all unique. That's why I've been saying, this year's not like last year. The pieces so far have been different, particularly when you have some of your main guys out. It's taken some time and it's taken some effort to make it work better and better, hopefully. It's ongoing."
If the Pacers can get this win over Memphis, it may be able to help set some things off. They are entering a multi-game road trip so getting off on the right note could help everything.
