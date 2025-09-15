Pacers Insider Predicts $58 Million Forward Will Be Forced to Play Center
The Indiana Pacers have a Myles Turner-sized problem at the center position.
In a free agency shocker, the 6-foot-11 Texas product inked a four-year, $108.9 million contract to jump ship to the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this summer. With two-time All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton already ruled out for the entire 2025-26 season, Indiana team president Kevin Pritchard appears to be opting for a piecemeal replacement program.
More news: Pacers Legend Reggie Miller Has Found A New Sport
Pritchard re-signed free agent reserves Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman, traded for floor-spacer Jay Huff, and as of now is keeping Tony Bradley around into training camp. All will compete for three likely center slots in 2025-26.
Another player, reserve center Obi Toppin, could see some more run as a small-ball five, much as he did last year in certain lineups. Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star detailed the fit, and caught up with Toppin himself to discuss it — along with a variety of other items.
"Toppin has to be prepared again to play both power forward and center off the bench. Last year, the Pacers needed Toppin to provide depth behind Turner after backups Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman tore their Achilles tendons in the first 10 days of the season, missing the rest of the year. The Pacers eventually added Thomas Bryant and Tony Bradley but still used Toppin at the 5 for smaller, faster lineups," Dopirak writes.
A New Center Approach for the Pacers
"This year, Jackson and Wiseman are back healthy. The Pacers added Jay Huff in a trade with the Grizzlies after Turner's departure and they still have Tony Bradley on a non-guaranteed contract.
However, Toppin will probably still get work at center alongside All-Star starting power forward Pascal Siakam because he has enough size to hang in the post but is also so good in transition that he allows the Pacers to play much faster when he's at the 5. He's one of the best rim-runners and paint finishers in the league."
More news: Insider Projects All-NBA Season for Pacers Star
In 79 healthy games last season, Toppin notched averages of 10.5 points on 52.9 percent shooting from the field (including 79.1 percent of his takes from within three feet) per across just 19.6 minutes, equivalent to 19.4 points on a per-36 minute basis.
"I'm gonna come in with the same mentality," Toppin told Dopirak. "Wherever coach puts me, I'm gonna be ready to play."
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.