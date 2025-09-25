Pacers Insider Skeptical Starter Will Sign $240 Million Extension Before Season
The Indiana Pacers are promoting Bennedict Mathurin to the starting lineup this season. This isn't the first time they've tried to start him, but this time, he won't be demoted.
More news: Pacers Reportedly Worked Out Free Agent Guard as Training Camp Nears
With Tyrese Haliburton out of the lineup, Mathurin will get a chance to fully show what he can do. This is the last year of his rookie contract before they have to decide on his future.
Mathurin is eligible for an extension once the month of October starts, and the Pacers may decide to start talks then. One insider isn't so sure he'll get one before the season begins.
Insider Believes The Pacers Might Wait On a Contract Extension For Bennedict Mathurin
Tony East of Forbes is skeptical that Indiana will give Mathurin a massive extension before the season starts, noting that the number he's eligible for his huge.
"Mathurin could sign a five-year extension that begins in 2026-27 and is worth up to his maximum salary. At 25% of the salary cap, Mathurin’s top extension is a five-year, $240 million agreement – it could start at 30% of the cap, but that’s exceedingly unlikely. Mathurin isn’t going to sign a max deal, but any legal contract that fits within those salary and length parameters is permitted."
Indiana still doesn't know what Mathurin brings to them in the starting lineup. If he's going to just be a guy who can score off the bench in a sixth man role, then he will make a lot less than that number.
More news: Pacers Already Building Elite Chemistry with Training Camp Looming
Mathurin's Role With The Pacers Complicates His Extension Talks
Mathurin's style of play complicates how the Pacers might think of him moving forward. East notes that while Mathurin is a great face-up player, he doesn't play the same style as everyone else on the roster does.
"The questions regarding Mathurin and his future in Indiana relate to fit. Mathurin is great in isolation situations, perhaps the best on the blue and gold. But the team wants to lead the league in passes and play with pace. That hasn’t quite blended with Mathurin’s strengths during his career."
This past season, Mathurin averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. He shot 45.8 percent from the field and 34 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.