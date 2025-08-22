Pacers Interested in Veteran Sharpshooter in Potential Major Free Agent Signing
A surprise veteran sharpshooter has entered the free agency chat late into August.
When a federal investigation was reportedly launched into free agent former Detroit Pistons shooting guard Malik Beasley earlier this summer, it essentially extinguished what was expected to be a red-hot market for his services after a breakout season.
Beasley was the second-most prolific long range marksman in the league, nailing 319 triples in just 27.8 minutes per. He was converting 41.6 percent of a career-most 9.3 long range takes a game. Beasley's excellent shooting stroke, combined with deft jump shooting from within the arc, too, led to him averaging 16.3 points a game and finishing second in Sixth Man of the Year voting. Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard claimed the award.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Beasley has now been cleared of any wrongdoing after an extensive investigation from the Eastern District of New York into some questionable betting activity on a Beasley rebounding stat in a January, 2024 tilt against the Portland Trail Blazers — when Beasley was still on the Milwaukee Bucks.
Keith Smith of Spotrac lays out the several teams with money above the veteran's minimum that could possibly sign Beasley to solid deals even at this late phase of the offseason.
At least one team with just a veteran's minimum contract available to offer Beasley has apparently been looking into bringing him aboard. Per Ian Begley of SNY.tv, the Knicks have been monitoring the 6-foot-4 guard's circumstances.
Sources have informed Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints that the Pacers have indeed looked into the possibility of signing Beasley, but neither the Pacers nor the Knicks have officially tendered an offer to the elite sharpshooter just yet.
The Pacers could be an interesting fit for Beasley. Although the team has plenty of shooting along the wing already, Beasley on a long-term contract could essentially function as insurance against extension-eligible wing Bennedict Mathurin departing as a restricted free agent next summer.
Could Beasley Factor into Indiana's Title-Contending Future?
Mathurin has more of a handle and higher defensive upside, but Beasley has him beat on long range sniping, and will likely be cheaper.
"Although the Pacers have a full 15-man roster at this moment, it is expected that they won't keep both James Wiseman and Tony Bradley entering the 2025-26 season," Siegel writes. "Both players have non-guaranteed contracts and can be leveraged if Indiana looks to make a roster upgrade."
Money could be the ultimate sticking point for Indiana this year, though. The team knows it won't be able to compete for a title with two-time All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton already ruled out for the season due to a torn Achilles tendon and no starting-caliber replacement for center Myles Turner, who left in free agency.
Indiana has a $14.1 million disabled player exception and a $13.5 million non-taxpayer exception at its disposal currently.
"However, Indiana won't be a taxpaying team during the 2025-26 season, and they are roughly $6 million below the luxury tax entering the final week of August," Siegel cautions.
