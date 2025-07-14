Pacers’ Johnny Furphy Goes Viral With Absurd Poster Dunk in Summer League
Indiana Pacers guard Johnny Furphy possibly had himself one of the best plays of the Summer League.
The Pacers guard, heading into his second season, made arguably the best play we'll see all summer. Furphy's vicious slam dunk made heads turn on social media.
The 20-year-old is the best player on the Pacers Summer League team, and he is proving that to be the case.
Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton couldn't help but take to X and share what he thought about Furphy's incredible dunk.
Furphy may not have had a stellar rookie season, but there's a chance his role could expand in the upcoming season.
Last season, he was limited to 50 games and averaged 2.1 points per game, 0.4 assists, 1.4 rebounds and 0.4 steals while shooting 38 percent from the field and 30 percent from three in 7.6 minutes of action.
If Furphy could continue to improve his game, he could play a massive role for the Pacers moving forward.
