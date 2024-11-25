Pacers Land $150M Star to Shake Up Eastern Conference in Mock Trade Proposal
The Indiana Pacers could be one of the few teams that could be buyers as the trade deadline approaches. The Pacers aren't having the strongest start to the season, but they are coming off a season that gave the team and fan base hope that last season was no fluke.
The Pacers could be in line to shake up the league with a big trade, and it could be for this former All-Star forward. In this mock trade proposal, the Pacers secure former lottery pick and former All-Star Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans.
In exchange for Ingram, the Pacers would give up Aaron Nesmith, Bennedict Mathurin, and Obi Toppin, along with a 2025 First-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick.
Indiana Pacers Receive:
- Brandon Ingram
New Orleans Pelicans Receive:
- Aaron Nesmith
- Bennedict Mathurin
- Obi Toppin
- 2025 First-Round Pick
- 2027 Second-Round pick (Utah)
Although it may seem like the Pacers are giving up a lot, it does give them an extra bucket they need, especially in the playoffs. Ingram gives the Pacers a proven scorer and playmaker who can complement star guard Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner to make the Pacers legitimate playoff threats.
Indiana also gains a versatile forward who can create his own shot, distribute, and defend multiple positions. This trade would create urgency with the Pacers and show their intent to compete in the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference.
It's clear that Ingram and Zion Williamson aren't a good fit for the Pelicans. For the Pelicans, it provides them with a player like Mathurin, who has a high upside as a scorer, fits alongside Williamson's timeline, and reduces payroll pressure.
The two draft picks that the Pacers would give up in this scenario would allow the Pelicans to either draft talent or use them in subsequent trades to build a deeper team around Zion.
This trade balances immediate competitiveness for the Pacers. Ingram is off to a solid start to the season, averaging 22.9 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 46 percent from the field and 36 percent from three through 16 games.
Ingram may need the ball to be the best version of himself, but Haliburton is one of the more unselfish players in the league and could be the point guard Ingram needs to excel.
It's unclear if the Pacers would make a trade like this, but if they want to compete, some tough decisions will need to be made to put them over the top.
