Pacers Land $36M Former First Overall Pick in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The Indiana Pacers have struggled out of the gates, sitting with a record of 9-11 on the season. The team hasn't been able to rekindle the magic from last season and it's hurt them on the court.
Indiana is expected to be active at the trade deadline and they could swing for the fences.
In a new proposed trade deal, Indiana would be trading with the New Orleans Pelicans. They would land another star player to give them a big three between Haiburton and Siakam.
Here is what the deal would look like:
Pacers receive: Forward Zion Williamson
Pelicans receive: Center Myles Turner, forward Obi Toppin, 2025 first-round draft pick, 2029 first-round draft pick, and a 2028 second-round draft pick
Indiana is selling high on the upside of the young star in their system, hoping that things will be different with them. But New Orleans also lands some future draft picks and a center in Turner that the team desperately needs to contend.
Toppin also has a chance to thrive in the Pelicans system. The lengthy forward could have a chance to backup Brandon Ingram and would likely get more minutes.
New Orleans gets rid of Williamson after he has severely not lived up to the hype that he entered the league with. Williamson is a great player when healthy but he hasn't been able to stay on the floor.
For the year, Williamson has averaged 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. The forward has missed time due to injury and is currently hurt but his upside is still very high.
This is a heavy price for Williamson but the Pacers are going for it with this deal. They reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season and are looking to continue building upon that fact going forward.
Having a trio of Williamson, Haliburton, and Siakam gives them an edge over others teams. They can all grow together, with Siakam being the oldest at 30 years old.
Pairing Williamson with Haliburton could give the Pacers one of the more fun teams to watch around the entire league. This move is a risk like any trade is, but it could also give Indiana some real firepower.
Behind them in the rotations are Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, T.J. McConnell, and others. Indiana sets itself up very well for the future with this deal, giving them a chance to compete both now and down the line.
More Pacers: Pistons Guard Reveals Matchups vs Pacers Are 'Personal'