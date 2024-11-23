Pacers Land $48M Championship Big Man in New Massive Trade Proposal
After suffering some major frontcourt injuries this year, the Indiana Pacers need seasoned veteran help to bolster their big man rotation. And it's not clear if they can source that help from within their own roster.
One recent opponent could be just what the doctor ordered for Indiana. With reserve centers James Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson both shelved due to probably season-ending Achilles tendon tears, Milwaukee Bucks sixth man power forward/center Bobby Portis could serve as exactly the kind of energy-shifting backup big to help shore up the Pacers' depth.
In the Pacers' 129-117 NBA Cup defeat to the Bucks on Friday night, the 29-year-old just finished up hanging 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting (3-of-4 shooting from long range), seven rebounds, one assist and a steal against Indiana, while playing a scant 23:21 off the bench. The fact that he can maximize his finite time behind All-NBA Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and All-Defensive center Brook Lopez speaks to how impactful the perennial Sixth Man of the Year can be in short bursts, as a scorer and rebounder.
Per Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Bucks have at least kicked the tires to explore what the trade outlook for Portis, shooting guard Pat Connaughton and swingman MarJon Beauchamp.
"With Milwaukee’s lack of assets, plus being penalized over the second apron, they will have to get creative to pull off a successful deal before February’s deadline," Sidery writes.
Connaughton doesn't make much sense as a fit for Indiana, given the team's surfeit of wings. Beauchamp has fallen out of favor in Milwaukee and is no longer in Doc Rivers' rotation — which is a bit of an indictment, given that Rivers has been desperate to improve internally along the wing.
That's where the Pacers could come into the picture. Portis is making a very reasonable $12.6 million this season. Indiana wing Bennedict Mathurin has looked incredibly comfortable taking over as a starter with Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith both ailing (forward Quenton Jackson occupied the team's other starting wing role against the Bucks). Perhaps Indiana could ship out Nembhard's $11 million deal and the non-guaranteed $2.3 million minimum contract owed Wiseman, plus a second rounder to sweeten the pot.
Through his first 15 games for the 7-9 Bucks this season, the 6-foot-10 Arkansas product is averaging 13.3 points on .472/.319/.762 shooting splits, 7.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.5 blocks per bout.
Portis' jump-shooting is a hallmark of his game. He's a career 38.2 percent 3-point shooter on 2.9 triple tries a night, so the 31.9 percent conversion rate is likely an early season blip. He can play in a fast-paced system and isn't much of a defender, meaning he'd ostensibly fit right on Rick Carlisle's Pacers.
