Pacers Land Star Center in Season-Saving Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The Indiana Pacers are coming off a season that saw them reach the Eastern Conference Finals. They made a magical run to get into the final four of the NBA last season and entered this year with a lot of hype.
However, the team has struggled to find the similar magic and they have started out very slowly. They currently hold a record of 6-9 on the year and haven't shown any sign of consistency on the floor.
One big issue for the Pacers has been the lack of contributions from the frontcourt. Indiana has seen two crucial big men go down with season-ending injuries, leading to major problems on the court.
The team has been on the lookout around the league trying to find help. It will likely require them to make a trade to help solidify themselves within the East.
In a new proposed trade, Indiana lands a star center while saving their season. The deal would be a three-team trade between the Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, and Toronto Raptors.
Here is what the deal would look like:
Pacers receive: Center Jakob Poelti and center Day'Ron Sharpe
Nets receive: Forward Bruce Brown, forward Obi Toppin, center Kelly Olynyk, a 2027 second-round draft pick, and a 2028 second-round draft pick from the Raptors
Raptors receive: Guard Ben Simmons, forward Jarace Walker, forward Ziaire Williams, 2025 first-round draft pick from the Pacers, a 2029 first-round draft pick swap from the Pacers, and a 2025 second-round draft pick from the Pacers
This would be a heavy cost for the Pacers but one that would have them going all-in on this core. Poelti has been great for the Raptors to start the season, averaging 17.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game
The veteran could help shore up some issues for Indiana, pairing him alongside Myles Turner in the frontcourt. The Pacers would have a dynamic duo up front to help their strong backcourt thrive.
Landing Sharpe as a backup could help too. Sharpe hasn't played this season yet but did average 6.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game last year.
Indiana would go from their frontcourt being a weakness to being a strength almost instantly in this deal. This is the type of deal that could help the Pacers turn their season around and get back to truly competing in the East.
