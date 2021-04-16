Pacers Led Jazz by 13 at Halftime

The Indiana Pacers as massive underdogs, came out hot against the Utah Jazz in the first half.

The Indiana Pacers entered Friday's game as 10-point underdogs, according to Action Network's website.

At halftime, the Pacers, who are missing Myles Turner and Doug McDermott, have a 13-point advantage leading 69-56 at Vivint Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Pacers have a strong 17-12 road record on the season, but that is nothing compared to the Jazz's home record of 25-3. On top of that, the Jazz have the significant catalyst of Dwyane Wade announced as their new part-owner. He is currently sitting courtside at the game and got introduced to the limited crowd with loud cheers.

If the Pacers can hold on, they would be beating the current best team in the NBA (record-wise) while playing short-handed on the road.

Missing Turner in this game was likely to be a cause for concern because of the vital center play of Rudy Gobert on the Jazz. As for the loss of McDermott, he is one of their top bench scorers at over 13 points per game.

Every game remains crucial going forward when a team like the Pacers is sitting as the 9th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Holding on to the win today would be a big confidence boost.

