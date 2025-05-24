Pacers Legend Lance Stephenson Reacts to Knicks Series
Lance Stephenson was one of the more mercurial NBA players in recent memory.
A prep legend in his native Brooklyn, Stephenson was drafted out of Cincinnati in the second round of the 2010 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers. He quickly endeared himself to the fan base with a quirky yet tough style of play, which was accentuated by some massive performances as a shot creator and as a facilitator.
Over the course of his eclectic career, the 34-year-old had three separate stints with the Pacers. His best years came with Indiana — and specifically the 2013-14 season. Stephenson played in 78 games, averaging 13.8 PPG to go along with 7.2 RPG and 4.6 APG (all career highs).
His game went to another level during the postseason. Famously, he was seen blowing in the ear of LeBron James when the future Hall of Famer played with the Miami Heat. Stephenson could get under anyone's skin with not only physical play, but also little quirks aimed at taking his peers out of games from a mental standpoint.
Unsurprisingly, Stephenson had been paying full attention to Indiana's current postseason run. He took to social media and offered a simple yet poignant statement.
Indiana has been utterly brilliant throughout this current playoff run. Led by Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton, Rick Carlisle's bunch has been running teams ragged with a high-octane pace and a never-say-die attitude.
The ability to overcome large deficits has truly been spectacular. The 'team of destiny' moniker seems apt in this situation. It's an unselfish, deep team with brilliant coaching and a team-first attitude.
Up 2-0 on the Knicks, the series now shifts to Indiana. The Pacers are 4-1 at home during this postseason. New York is 5-1 on the road including the first two rounds versus the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics, respectively.
Based on what we've seen thus far from these two teams, it wont shock anyone if both contests in Indianapolis go down to the wire once more. The Knicks are essentially in a must-win situation. Should the Pacers win Game 3 at home, Carlisle's team will be one game away from its first NBA Finals appearance since 2000.
