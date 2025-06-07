Pacers Legend Reggie Miller Had Epic Reaction to Tyrese Haliburton Game Winner
The Indiana Pacers haven't played in the NBA Finals since 2000, when Reggie Miller led the organization. Until this year, it was the only time that the franchise had ever been to the NBA Finals.
Now the Pacers have Tyrese Haliburton leading them in this year's NBA Finals. He has proven that he is a superstar capable of leading the team to a championship.
Indiana was able to win Game 1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder thanks to yet another fourth-quarter comeback. Haliburton hit another game-winning shot, which has just become normal for him at this point.
Reggie Miller had an incredible reaction to Tyrese Haliburton winning the game for the Pacers
Miller is still the greatest Pacers player of all time, but that crown might have to be given to Haliburton if he keeps playing like this. Miller is still a massive fan of the Pacers and wants them to win it all.
When Haliburton hit his game-winning shot, Miller had an incredibly relatable reaction to it going in.
Miller and the rest of his family were extremely excited that Haliburton was able to hit that shot. Now, the Pacers are up 1-0 for the fourth straight series in the playoffs.
Haliburton has to keep playing well if Indiana is going to get their first championship in their NBA history. He has been the best clutch shooter in the history of the NBA during these playoffs.
Indiana is going to come into Game 2 with a lot of confidence. Miller knows what that confidence feels like, because that's how he entered all of the games he played in with the Pacers.
The Thunder are going to be a very desperate team, though. They know that they have to win the game if they want to win a championship. Losing Game 2 would be catastrophic for them.
Miller will certainly be rooting for the Pacers to keep winning games. It wouldn't be surprising to see him at Game 3 and Game 4 when the series shifts to Indianapolis.
