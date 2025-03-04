Pacers Listed as Potential Landing Spot This Summer For $15M Center
The Indiana Pacers could be in need of a center once the season is over. Myles Turner is a free agent and might be on the move if they don't offer him enough money.
This is going to be the first time in his career that he will be a free agent. He has spent his entire career in Indiana, and has become one of the leaders of the franchise.
The Pacers are going to do everything they can to re-sign him. Turner might be the top option in free agency at the center position, so Indiana will have a lot of competition for him.
Read More: Pacers Guard Bennedict Mathurin Being Linked to Direct East Rival Ahead of Offseason
Bringing Turner back would likely require the Pacers to pay the luxury tax for the first time in 20 years. If they opt not to do that, they could end up signing a younger center who is quite as talented.
Bleacher Report has Isaiah Stewart as a possible target for the Pacers in the offseason. Stewart is someone the Pacers see frequently up in Detroit.
Stewart is not anywhere near as talented as Turner. He doesn't offer the same level of rim protection or 3-point shooting.
Still, the Pacers might not have many better options if Turner decides to go somewhere else. Stewart is still just 23 years old. He would fit the timeline of the younger guys.
Stewart is a feisty rebounder who plays with a lot of passion. He was actually ejected from the last game that these two teams played against each other.
More Pacers: Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Slams Haters Over Current State of NBA
Indiana's top priority is to sign Turner to a deal that both rewards Turner for how good he is and gives the team some flexibility. If they can't do that, Stewart is a viable contingency plan. The problem is that he is a bench player for the Pistons.
The Pacers are still run by Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. Whoever can maximize the talent that they have at the center position should be who they target if Turner signs elsewhere.
So far this season, Stewart is averaging 5.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
More Indiana Pacers:
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Named Offseason Trade Target For East Powerhouse
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Stamps His Name in Individual NBA History
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.