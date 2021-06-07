Pacers Look Back on Malcom Brogdon's Season

The Indiana Pacers shared an interview with Malcom Brogdon on Monday.

On Monday, the Indiana Pacers continued their series of sharing season highlights and interviews with players on the roster.

They looked back on the season of Malcolm Brogdon (highlights below) and shared an interview with the point guard, who averaged 21.2 points and 5.9 assists per game on the season.

"We had a good system this year; I thought we did good things," Brogdon said via the Pacers.

