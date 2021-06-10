Pacers Look Back on Myles Turner's Season

The Indiana Pacers shared an interview with Myles Turner on Thursday.

Myles Turner had another successful season in his 6th year as a pro, averaging 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game.

However, Turner did miss 25 games in the regular season and their two play-in games due to injury.

On Thursday, the Pacers shared an interview with Turner.

"I'd probably say I'm probably like 70-75%," Turner said of his toe injury via the Pacers. "I'm still enduring the healing process right now."

The full interview and highlights from his season can be seen from the Pacers' Twitter below.

