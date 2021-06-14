Pacers Look Back On The Season Of Caris LeVert
The Indiana Pacers looked back on Caris LeVert's season on Monday.
The Indiana Pacers looked back on the season of Caris LeVert on Monday, and his highlights from the season can be seen in a post below that is embedded from the Pacers' Twitter account.
LeVert averaged 20.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 47 games between the Brooklyn Nets and the Pacers.
After being traded during the season from the Nets, LeVert had surgery to treat kidney cancer and was back on the court in less than two months.
The Pacers also shared photos and an article on his season below.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.