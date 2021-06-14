Pacers Look Back On The Season Of Caris LeVert

The Indiana Pacers looked back on the season of Caris LeVert on Monday, and his highlights from the season can be seen in a post below that is embedded from the Pacers' Twitter account.

LeVert averaged 20.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 47 games between the Brooklyn Nets and the Pacers.

After being traded during the season from the Nets, LeVert had surgery to treat kidney cancer and was back on the court in less than two months.

The Pacers also shared photos and an article on his season below.

