Pacers Look Back On The Season Of Edmond Sumner

The Pacers shared an interview with Edmond Sumner on Tuesday.

The Indiana Pacers looked back on the season of Edmond Sumner on Twitter on Tuesday.

The highlights of Sumner's season can be seen in a post that is embedded above from the Pacers.

They also shared an interview with Sumner, which can be watched in its entirety in another post embedded below from the Pacers.

Sumner finished his fourth season in Indiana, averaging 7.5 points per game in 53 games played.

In his NBA career, Sumner has only played for the Pacers.

Related stories on NBA basketball