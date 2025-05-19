Pacers Looking to Avoid Major Pitfall vs Knicks
The Indiana Pacers, against all odds, have advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals and are poised to engage in a historic, electrifying series against the New York Knicks for a spot in the NBA Finals.
The Pacers are in the conference finals for the second consecutive year, though this time the expectations are much higher for the team with a legitimate chance for the franchise to capture its first title.
Indiana boasts one of the youngest rosters in the league, enabling them to maintain the high pace that has contributed to the team's success.
However, the youthful legs also introduce inexperience, which might come back to haunt the team as they progress during the playoffs.
Last season, the team demonstrated their inexperience against the Boston Celtics in the conference finals, as a significant portion of the roster had never reached that stage in the playoffs.
Aside from Pascal Siakam and coach Rick Carlisle, the team was experiencing their first taste of a deep playoff run, gaining an understanding of what it takes both mentally and physically.
Now that the team is back, Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard has reflected on what the squad learned from their playoff run last year.
“Last year was more new for us. So we were all kind of just excited, and maybe too complacent, to be here,” Nembhard told reporters.
“I think now we want to push the limit and see what we can do.”
The Pacers faced a strong Boston Celtics team that was determined to win a title last season, which likely would have led to a series loss no matter their strategy.
However, this year, the team has a different focus and mindset.
“I think last year, we were just satisfied with being in the playoffs. Everything from there was kind of playing with house money, to be honest with you,” Tyrese Haliburton said regarding the team's run last season.
“This year, I think we have real expectations to do something special as a group. And when I say something special, I mean a championship.”
The Pacers will have their chance to demonstrate their readiness for the moment during the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks, which begins on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.
More Indiana Pacers News:
Pacers Enhance Elite Wing Depth with SEC Standout in Mock Draft
Pacers Tyrese Haliburton Claims He Has Critics Like Jesus
Pacers Want Tyrese Haliburton's Dad to Attend Eastern Conference Finals
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Responds to LeBron James Praise
Rick Carlisle Admits Nobody Believes in Pacers
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.