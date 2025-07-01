Pacers Lose Free Agent Target to East Rival in $11 Million Deal
The Indiana Pacers missed out on a free agent target that the organization hoped to sign.
Former Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard was reportedly a target for the Indiana Pacers, but he ended signing elsewhere.
The Athletic's Kelly Iko connected the shooter to the Pacers:
"Veteran sharpshooter Luke Kennard is expected to receive interest from a host of playoff teams, including the Rockets, Pistons, Pacers, Magic, Nuggets, Clippers, and Knicks," Iko said on a live stream.
He signed with the Atlanta Hawks, inking a one-year, $11 million contract, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.
He averaged 43.3% from three and provided 3.3 assists per game, providing a good balance of playmaking when needed and shooting ability.
The Pacers could only offer a league minimum deal for a season. It makes sense that Kennard opted to go with the Hawks offer for more money.
A season under the Indiana system could have generated a lot of interest in the shooting guard for the upcoming offseason when teams have more cap space.
Kennard profiles as one of the best shooters in the league, giving any team a shooting lift and opening up the court.
The Indiana Pacers love to play a "Pace and Space" brand of basketball that is built around moving the ball and shot-making.
Star Tyrese Haliburton woud set up Kennard wonderfully — giving him the ball in his shooting pocket to rise up and fire.
Without Haliburton, coach Rick Carlisle could have schemed ways to get Kennard open looks through motion and screens.
There are several different ball-handlers who can create looks for Kennard, including Andrew Nembhard and Pascal Siakam just to name a few.
Instead, Kennard will play alongside Trae Young and a youthful Hawks team that should give him an ideal envoirment as well.
Now that Kennard moved on, the Pacers are left battling their biggest need: centers.
Big man Myles Turner is a free agent, and the team needs a reliable backup or two. Isaiah Jackson will likely need more time to recover from his injury.
While not having any useful exceptions, the Pacers can still take some fliers on underrated player and hope they develop down the line.
