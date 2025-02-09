Pacers Loss to Lakers Saw Austin Reaves Match Kobe Bryant in Special LA History
The Indiana Pacers suffered a tough loss on Saturday as they dropped a crucial game to the Los Angeles Lakers on the road, 124-117.
The Pacers were down by as many as 25 points but brought the deficit to as little as four points in the second half. However, it was not enough to win against the red-hot Lakers.
The Lakers played a great game, especially their star guard, Austin Reaves.
Reaves played his best game of his career against the Pacers, recording 45 points (a career-high). Not only did he record a career-high, but he became the youngest Laker player with 40 points, five rebounds, and five assists since Kobe Bryant in 2005.
Reaves joined elite company with Bryant.
Reaves was incredible on Saturday. He also recorded seven rebounds and seven assists while shooting 14-for-26 from the field and 13-for-13 from the free-throw line.
He was a handful for the Pacers, and they had no answer for him.
Los Angeles jumped to a 25-point lead in the first half, and Reaves scored 14 points in the fourth quarter while the Lakers held off Indiana, the fourth-place team in the Eastern Conference, even without their two superstars.
The Lakers were also shorthanded, as they were without LeBron James.
James sat with left ankle soreness.
James watched from the Lakers' bench ahead of his expected return on Monday against Utah.
The Lakers were too much for the Pacers, and Indiana suffered its 22nd loss of the season and its 14th road loss.
The Pacers didn't do enough, although Pascal Siakam was impressive in the outing.
He recorded 23 points, and Tyrese Halliburton had 19 for the Pacers, who erased most of their huge deficit before fading in the fourth quarter. Indiana lost for only the fourth time in 17 games.
The Lakers guard was impressive, and the next time these two teams face off, L.A. will likely have all its stars on the court when they travel to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 26.
