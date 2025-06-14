Pacers Made Major Mistake in Game 4 Collapse
The Indiana Pacers made a crucial mistake that might have cost them the Game 4 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4.
Forward Pascal Siakam only played 35 minutes in Game 4. In those minutes, he scored 20 points, notched five assists, and grabbed eight rebounds.
The Pacers were in control for most of Game 4, leading regularly and in the driver's seat for most of the game.
In the end, it was not enough, the Thunder took the reigns late in the game and never let go.
After the game, a potential reason for the loss was identified.
According to NBA Insider Matt Moore, the Pacers were -14 when Siakam was off the court. The team struggled on both ends of the court without him.
While not known as a great defender, Siakam was moving well and making the right rotations throughout the game, playing a key role in limiting the Thunder's offense.
On the other end of the court, he took advantage of mismatches, attacking smaller guards or slower big men to get a good mid-range chance or attack the basket.
His importance on the court was clear, but coach Rick Carlisle valued a rested Siakam over a tired one, opting to have a more balanced rotation, even if the team struggled without him.
More Pacers news:'We Don't Have a Chance', Pacers' Rick Carlisle Gets Real on NBA Finals
The Pacers' other star, Tyrese Haliburton, only played 36 minutes, with Carlisle again seemingly prioritizing rest for these key players over extending their time on the court.
There is some logic to Carlisle's approach: the Pacers play a demanding brand of basketball, expending a lot of energy as the team flies up and down the court.
Given the high energy demand, Carlisle is well-aware of the effects of cutting their rest.
While it is a valid line of thinking, the Pacers cannot afford to play without their stars for that long, both needing to get at least 40 minutes of running in these tight, championship games.
Haliburton and Siakam are both relatively young and should be capable of taking on a bigger load in crucial games, but it is now up to Carlisle to trust his stars.
More Pacers news:
Pacers Linked to Perfect Myles Turner Replacement
Pacers' Myles Turner Dealt With Mysterious Illness During NBA Finals Game 3
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin Pulled Off Incredible Bench Record to Win Game 3
Pacers Could Make Bold Moves to Dodge Luxury Tax Penalties
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.