Pacers Make Massive Announcement Regarding 2025-26 Season
The Indiana Pacers announced an extended partnership with Lucas Oil, which holds several sponsorships in Indiana.
The new deal is a multi-year agreement that will make the company the team's new jersey patch sponsor.
The new jerseys will feature in both physical and digital iterations. Also, the partnership makes Lucas Oil the "offical oil partner."
"We are excited to announce a new multi-year jersey patch partnership with Lucas Oil," the Pacers X account posted.
"As part of the expanded partnership, Indianapolis-based will be featured on our uniforms and practice jerseys, making its official debut during our first Summer League matchup against the Cavaliers on July 10.
"Additionally, a portion of proceeds from every jersey sold will be donated to Peyton Manning's Children's Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis."
Lucas Oil is the name sponsor of the Indianapolis Colts' stadium and also sponsors the Indiana Fever, the local WNBA team, as well.
“Our expanded partnership with the Indiana Pacers marks an exciting new chapter in a relationship built on shared vision, trust and outstanding results,” Lucas Oil CEO Morgan Lucas said in a statement.
“This isn’t just the renewal of a contract — it’s a commitment to building on the momentum of an unforgettable Pacers season and creating new opportunities together.
"Through this collaboration, Lucas Oil will connect with one of the most passionate and loyal fan bases in professional sports, fueling growth, and delivering bold, innovative experiences for fans in Indiana and around the world.”
The Pacers reached the NBA finals this past season, completely surpassing expectations and getting national attention.
As a team based in Indiana, the Pacers lack the national attention to get the biggest sponsorship deals, though recent success has led to a bigger partnership with Lucas Oil.
The Pacers' Summer League team is going to wear the new patches on their jersey this summer.
