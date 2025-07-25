Pacers Make Massive Roster Move as Offseason Rolls On
The Indiana Pacers have been trying to navigate this offseason as best they can with the knowledge that they won't have Tyrese Haliburton available at all next season.
After the two-time All-NBA point guard tore his Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, the Pacers will have a new starting point guard. They also lost Myles Turner to the hated Milwaukee Bucks, meaning they'll have a new starting center, too.
Indiana has had one two-way contract available for a couple of weeks. There was some question as to who they might use that contract on.
Team president Kevin Pritchard has made the decision on who should get that final two-way deal. Rookie guard Taelon Peter has been given that two-way deal, meaning that he will get a shot to make the Pacers' roster.
Peter was the 54th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He played pretty well in Summer League, showing an ability to defend at a high level, as well as make shots.
That is what the Pacers are looking for with their last two-way deal. In order to give Peter that contract, they had to waive Enrique Freeman, whom they liked last season.
Freeman ended up playing some backup center minutes this past season, right after Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman went down. He played less once they traded for Thomas Bryant.
With Haliburton out for the entire season, they need more help at the guard spot than they do at the center spot. They already have four centers on the roster.
Peter will spend most of his time next season with the Pacers' G League affiliate, recently re-dubbed the Noblesville Boom, in order to develop his skills. He still needs a lot of work before he's ready to contribute to an NBA team.
Indiana has a plan for what they are going to do with Peter, but they like the potential he shows. He played a lot of college basketball, which is something that Pritchard values for a team that just made the Finals.
Last season, while with the Liberty Flames, Peter averaged 13.7 points, four rebounds, and one assist per game. He shot 57.8 percent from the field and 45.3 percent from 3.
