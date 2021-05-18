Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon OFFICIAL Status Agains Hornets
Malcolm Brogdon will play against the Hornets on Tuesday.
The Indiana Pacers will have star point guard Malcolm Brogdon back in action when they host the Charlotte Hornets at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Tuesday.
The loser of the game has their season end, so Brogdon returning to action is just in time to save the day for the Pacers.
Brogdon and his status can be seen from the final injury report posted by the Pacers below and a Tweet from FantasyLabs NBA.
The winner of the game will play the loser of the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards' game for a chance at the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
The Pacers are 1.5-point favorites over the Hornets in Indiana, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS BEAT RAPTORS: The Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 on Sunday afternoon, and the win gives them the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. They will play the Charlotte hornets in Indiana for the first play-in game on Tuesday. CLICK HERE.
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE