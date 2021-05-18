Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon OFFICIAL Status Agains Hornets

Malcolm Brogdon will play against the Hornets on Tuesday.

The Indiana Pacers will have star point guard Malcolm Brogdon back in action when they host the Charlotte Hornets at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Tuesday.

The loser of the game has their season end, so Brogdon returning to action is just in time to save the day for the Pacers.

Brogdon and his status can be seen from the final injury report posted by the Pacers below and a Tweet from FantasyLabs NBA.

The winner of the game will play the loser of the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards' game for a chance at the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

The Pacers are 1.5-point favorites over the Hornets in Indiana, according to FanDuel.

