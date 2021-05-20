Sports Illustrated home
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon Official Status Against Wizards

Malcolm Brogdon will play on Thursday against the Washington Wizards.
Malcolm Brogdon will officially play for the Indiana Pacers against the Washington Wizards on Thursday in Washington.

His status can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

Brogdon had missed nearly three weeks with a hamstring injury before returning against the Charlotte Hornets last game.

"When you're dealing with hamstring issues, it can be dangerous," Brogdon said post-game on Tuesday. "There is a bit of hesitation when you're out there. There's things you're not going to do, like tonight I was not going to go for any rebounds in the crowd. I'm not jumping as high as I can. Consciously and unconsciously, you're actually thinking of stuff to avoid. Overall, I felt good. I'm glad we got the win."

The Wizards are 3.5-point favorites in Washington against the Pacers on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

