Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon Official Status Against Wizards

Malcolm Brogdon will officially play for the Indiana Pacers against the Washington Wizards on Thursday in Washington.

His status can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

Brogdon had missed nearly three weeks with a hamstring injury before returning against the Charlotte Hornets last game.

"When you're dealing with hamstring issues, it can be dangerous," Brogdon said post-game on Tuesday. "There is a bit of hesitation when you're out there. There's things you're not going to do, like tonight I was not going to go for any rebounds in the crowd. I'm not jumping as high as I can. Consciously and unconsciously, you're actually thinking of stuff to avoid. Overall, I felt good. I'm glad we got the win."

The Wizards are 3.5-point favorites in Washington against the Pacers on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

