Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon Status Against Raptors
The Indiana Pacers have not had their star point guard Malcolm Brogdon in the lineup for nine games, and there are no definitive answers if they will have him on Sunday against the Raptors for the last game of their regular season.
"I haven't had 100% confirmation from any of them that they'd be back tomorrow for the last regular-season game and then even going forward," Nate Bjorkgren said post-game on Saturday of his injured players.
The Pacers need to win on Sunday to get the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, and if they lose, they will be the tenth seed and have to face the Hornets or Wizards on the road.
On Sunday, the Pacers are 5.5-point favorites against the Raptors, according to FanDuel.
The status of Brogdon can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS FALL TO LAKERS: On Saturday afternoon in LeBron James and Anthony Davis' return to the lineup, the Lakers beat the Pacers in Indiana by a score of 122-115. The loss is enormous for the Pacers and their playoff seeding. CLICK HERE.
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE