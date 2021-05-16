Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon Status Against Raptors

The Indiana Pacers have not had their star point guard Malcolm Brogdon in the lineup for nine games, and there are no definitive answers if they will have him on Sunday against the Raptors for the last game of their regular season.

"I haven't had 100% confirmation from any of them that they'd be back tomorrow for the last regular-season game and then even going forward," Nate Bjorkgren said post-game on Saturday of his injured players.

The Pacers need to win on Sunday to get the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, and if they lose, they will be the tenth seed and have to face the Hornets or Wizards on the road.

On Sunday, the Pacers are 5.5-point favorites against the Raptors, according to FanDuel.

The status of Brogdon can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.



