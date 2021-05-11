Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon Status in 76ers Game

The Indiana Pacers will be without one of their best players in Malcolm Brogdon for the sixth straight game when they play the 76ers on Tuesday; FantasyLabs NBA relayed his status below.

Brogdon exited the game with the Brooklyn Nets nearly two weeks ago with a hamstring injury and has not taken action since. The Pacers have been 3-3 without their star point guard in the lineup and also lost the game against the Nets he left early.

With four games left in their season, every game is essential to hold off the Wizards (half-game behind) and the Bulls (three games behind). They are currently the ninth seed and would be slated to play in the play-in tournament against the Wizards.

The 76ers are favored by 6-points, according to FanDuel

