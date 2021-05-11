Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon Status in 76ers Game
Malcolm Brogdon will miss his seventh consecutive game on Tuesday against the 76ers.
The Indiana Pacers will be without one of their best players in Malcolm Brogdon for the sixth straight game when they play the 76ers on Tuesday; FantasyLabs NBA relayed his status below.
Brogdon exited the game with the Brooklyn Nets nearly two weeks ago with a hamstring injury and has not taken action since. The Pacers have been 3-3 without their star point guard in the lineup and also lost the game against the Nets he left early.
With four games left in their season, every game is essential to hold off the Wizards (half-game behind) and the Bulls (three games behind). They are currently the ninth seed and would be slated to play in the play-in tournament against the Wizards.
The 76ers are favored by 6-points, according to FanDuel
Related stories on NBA basketball
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS GET MUCH NEEDED VICTORY: The Pacers beat the Cavs 111-102 on Monday night in Cleveland, and the win had them regain the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference after the Wizards fell to the Hawks in Atlanta on the same night. CLICK HERE