Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon Status in Hornets Game
Malcolm Brogdon has been out for nearly three weeks with a hamstring injury, and there is no telling if he will play in Tuesday's NBA play-in tournament game or not.
Brogdon will be a game-time decision for the game, and his status can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Indiana Pacers will need their star point guard against the Charlotte Hornets because it is a one-and-done situation.
If the Pacers lose, they are out of the NBA Playoffs, and if they win will move on to face the loser of the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics game.
"There is a chance," Nate Bjorkgren said post-game on Sunday of Brogdon playing on Tuesday. "I think he's very close. He was out there working and sprinting and going through all the tests."
The Pacers are currently 3-point favorites over the Hornets on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.
