Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon Updated Status Against Hornets
Malcolm Brogdon has missed nearly three weeks of action after injuring his hamstring in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
The star point guard will be needed in Tuesday's play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets to help bolster the Pacers' chances of advancing to the tournament's next round.
Brogdon had been questionable and is now a game-time decision.
The status of Brogdon can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.
If Brogdon is cleared, he will play in five-six-minute stretches, said Nate Bjorkgren, per FantasyLabs NBA.
"Lineup note: Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) expected to play in 5-6 minute stints if he's cleared Tuesday, per coach Bjorkgren." FantasyLabs NBA Tweeted pre-game.
The Pacers are 1.5-point favorites over the Hornets in Indiana, according to FanDuel.
