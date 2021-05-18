Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon Updated Status Against Hornets

Malcolm Brogdon has missed nearly three weeks of action after injuring his hamstring in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

The star point guard will be needed in Tuesday's play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets to help bolster the Pacers' chances of advancing to the tournament's next round.

Brogdon had been questionable and is now a game-time decision.

The status of Brogdon can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

If Brogdon is cleared, he will play in five-six-minute stretches, said Nate Bjorkgren, per FantasyLabs NBA.

"Lineup note: Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) expected to play in 5-6 minute stints if he's cleared Tuesday, per coach Bjorkgren." FantasyLabs NBA Tweeted pre-game.

The Pacers are 1.5-point favorites over the Hornets in Indiana, according to FanDuel.



