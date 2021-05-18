Sports Illustrated home
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon Updated Status Against Hornets

Malcolm Brogdon is a game-time decision on Tuesday.
Malcolm Brogdon has missed nearly three weeks of action after injuring his hamstring in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

The star point guard will be needed in Tuesday's play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets to help bolster the Pacers' chances of advancing to the tournament's next round.

Brogdon had been questionable and is now a game-time decision.

The status of Brogdon can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

If Brogdon is cleared, he will play in five-six-minute stretches, said Nate Bjorkgren, per FantasyLabs NBA.

"Lineup note: Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) expected to play in 5-6 minute stints if he's cleared Tuesday, per coach Bjorkgren." FantasyLabs NBA Tweeted pre-game.

The Pacers are 1.5-point favorites over the Hornets in Indiana, according to FanDuel.


  • PACERS BEAT RAPTORS: The Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 on Sunday afternoon, and the win gives them the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. They will play the Charlotte hornets in Indiana for the first play-in game on Tuesday. CLICK HERE.
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
  • BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE

