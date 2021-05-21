Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon With Great Move on Wizards' Russell Westbrook

Malcolm Brogdon had a great move to get to the basket on Russell Westbrook.

Malcolm Brogdon is playing for the Indiana Pacers on Thursday against the Washington Wizards.

Brogdon had missed nearly three weeks with a hamstring injury but returned in their 144-117 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

He scored 16 points and had eight assists in the game.

After being questionable and then a game-time decision for Thursday, Brogdon is out on the floor looking incredible in the first half.

During the first quarter, Brogdon had an solid move on Russell Westbrook and drove by him to finish strong at the basket.

The video of the highlight can be seen in a post from a great camera angle from the Pacers' official Twitter account.

The Wizards currently lead the Pacers in the second quarter.

Related stories on NBA basketball