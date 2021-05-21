Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon With Great Move on Wizards' Russell Westbrook
Malcolm Brogdon had a great move to get to the basket on Russell Westbrook.
Malcolm Brogdon is playing for the Indiana Pacers on Thursday against the Washington Wizards.
Brogdon had missed nearly three weeks with a hamstring injury but returned in their 144-117 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.
He scored 16 points and had eight assists in the game.
After being questionable and then a game-time decision for Thursday, Brogdon is out on the floor looking incredible in the first half.
During the first quarter, Brogdon had an solid move on Russell Westbrook and drove by him to finish strong at the basket.
The video of the highlight can be seen in a post from a great camera angle from the Pacers' official Twitter account.
The Wizards currently lead the Pacers in the second quarter.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS BEAT HORNETS TO ADVANCE: The Indiana Pacers smacked the Charlotte Hornets at home in Indiana during the first-ever play-in tournament game and now advance on to play Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards in a battle for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. CLICK HERE.
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.