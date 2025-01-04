Pacers Massive Trade Proposal Has Them Land $15M Center
The Indiana Pacers had a lot of injuries at the beginning of the season. It was tough for them to lose both backup centers to season-ending injuries almost immediately. Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman were expected to both be a part of the rotation all year long.
Instead, they both tore their Achilles, and Indiana had to pivot. This trade proposal would help them do that. Looking at the CBA and Spotrac trade machine, this is the proposal:
Pacers receive: Nick Richards
Hornets receive: Jarace Walker and a 2025 second-round draft pick
In December, the Pacers traded for Thomas Bryant to help address the issues at backup center. He's done alright for them, shooting almost 55 percent from the field in about 11 minutes of action per game. Even so, the Pacers need someone who can give them more productive minutes than that.
Richards would give something to the Pacers that Bryant does not give them; rim protection. Bryant is not a shot blocker on the same level that Richards is. Even though he doesn't shoot threes like Bryant does, it's not like Bryant lights it up from downtown. He shoots it at 37 percent from deep.
Whenever Myles Turner rests, the Pacers lose any semblance of rim protection that they have. They need someone to keep guys from getting to the rim when the bench unit comes out. Pascal Siakam has been playing backup center to get some sort of rim protection.
Bryant is a decent player, but he doesn't significantly help the team. Perhaps the only issue with this trade is the inclusion of Jarace Walker. Walker has been playing much better basketball recently. His shot selection has been much better and he is shooting 40 percent from the 3-point line.
If the Pacers are going to trade Walker, they could probably include him in a better package to get a better return than someone like Richards. Walker is still a young player who has done a great job deflecting passes and getting steals on defense. They are just waiting for him to get his offense caught up.
Richards does average 9.3 points per game off the bench, so he can give production. The Pacers' bench has lacked the same scoring punch they had a year ago because of Bennedict Mathurin having to move into the starting lineup because of Aaron Nesmith's injury.
More Pacers news: Former Pacers Guard Claimed Off Waivers by West Contender