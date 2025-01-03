Pacers Mentioned as Possible Landing Spot For $22M Wing Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Indiana Pacers are fresh off a 128-115 victory over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
This game has further solidified the Pacers' place as the eighth-best team in the Eastern Conference with a 17-18 record. However, if they want to continue their success, some changes have to be made. And the best place to do that is on the trade market.
One of the most interesting trade targets is power forward Cam Johnson of the Brooklyn Nets. Having already traded Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors and Dorian Finney-Smith to the Los Angeles Lakers, Johnson is currently viewed as the "best player on the trade block," according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.
While the Lakers, Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic, and Memphis Grizzlies have been the most aggressive teams when it comes to Johnson, Siegel also said that the Pacers have been mentioned as a possible destination.
Johnson is an excellent power forward, currently averaging 19.5 points, 4.3 total rebounds, three assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game across 32 games this season.
However, there are a couple issues with Johnson coming to Indiana before the trade deadline.
For starters, during the Nets' recent game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Johnson rolled his ankle and was seen leaving the stadium on crutches. While he recorded 26 points and five rebounds, he won't be immediately useful if he is injured.
The other issue surrounds Indiana's current power forward, Pascal Siakam, who is doing an excellent job.
Currently, Siakam is averaging 19.8 points, 7.3 total rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game across 35 games. Needless to say, the two-time NBA All-Star is not going anywhere.
This means Johnson would take on a secondary role behind Siakam and center Myles Turner, who is averaging 15.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, two blocks, 1.6 assists, and 0.8 steals per game.
Most likely, Johnson would replace Obi Toppin, who is averaging 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game.
If this is the case, the best option would likely be having Johnson take on the small forward position. If the Pacers decide to go this route, it would likely mean moving Andrew Nembhard to the bench and having Bennedict Mathurin take on the shooting guard role.
Needless to say, bringing Johnson to Indiana would add an extra layer of defensive depth that the Pacers desperately need.
